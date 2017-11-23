Galway Racecourse Re-Development On Target for Summer 2018 Completion

The €6 million re-development project at Galway Racecourse is on target for completion in June 2018, in ample time for the world renowned seven-day Galway Races Summer Festival which takes place from July 30 to August 5 2018. The redevelopment is funded through the Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) Racecourse Capital Development scheme, with HRI providing 40% of the cost of the approved project.

Racegoers at Galway’s last meeting of 2017 in October witnessed the biggest development at the track begin to take shape since the Killanin Stand was opened in 2007.

The new two-storey building will feature a large, open plan betting hall on the ground floor, with Tote Ireland betting counters and a large betting shop. Externally there will be 46 Tote Ireland betting windows, set back to provide weather protection to racegoers. Galway patrons will also enjoy a new level of comfort on the first floor of the new building, incorporating a covered terrace balcony overlooking the parade ring, betting arena and part of the racetrack.

Michael Moloney, Manager of Galway Racecourse, commented: “Since we finished racing last Summer, it’s been full steam ahead with this exciting new project. The plan is to have the entire project completed in June 2018 just in time for the Summer Festival. It’s an all-in contract to build and fit-out the building by Monami Construction. Our new two storey building will completely transform the eastern end of the racecourse located down by the parade ring, revealing a new, fresh modern feel and vibe. It’s great to see such progress here which will bring added comfort and facilities with an enhanced customer experience in mind.”

The re-development will vastly improve the enclosure around the parade ring and bookmakers ring. The repositioning of the new building will create much greater circulation space for racegoers which will enhance the atmosphere and create ease of movement even on the busiest days.

