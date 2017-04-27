Galway public sites may be offered to developers to build housing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sites across Galway which are owned by the city and county councils and a variety of public bodies may be offered to developers to build housing.

It’s part of the latest government effort to deal with the housing crisis.

More than 800 sites owned by local authorities and public bodies will be offered to the private market with the hopes of seeing 50,000 homes built on them.

Up to 12 hectares of land at Galway Port, the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum, and Department of Defence lands in Mullingar are all under consideration.

There’s also 6 hectares of land owned by CIE at Ceannt station in the city and Connolly station in Dublin which could be handed over.