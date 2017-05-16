Galway public to have say on new national LGBT strategy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public will have its say on the new national strategy for LGBT youths at a special meeting in the city later today. (Tuesday 16/5)

The Irish LGBT youth strategy is the first of its kind in the world.

The strategy aims to address the challenges faced by young members of Ireland’s LGBT community.

A public consultation session on the plan gets underway at NUI Galway’s Áras Moyola at 6.30 this evening.

Pre-registration is required.

Local organiser Sinead Ruane says it aims to have younger voices from the ages of 15 to 24 heard.