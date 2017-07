Galway Bay fm newsroom – Health insurance companies owe Galway’s public hospitals more than 23 million euro.

The payments owed relate to the treatment of private patients in public hospital facilities.

The figure has been revealed at a meeting of the HSE Health Forum West following a question by city councillor and forum member Padraig Conneely.

Over 14 thousand 400 claims remain outstanding at UHG and Merlin Park.

244 claims have been awaiting sign off by a consultant for over a year.