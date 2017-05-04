Galway public bike scheme delayed due to legal action

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A legal case has stalled the further rollout of the Galway city public bike scheme.

It’s understood the dispute concerns a locking patent.

The court action has meant plans have been put on hold to expand the scheme to areas near NUIG and UHG.

Last year, a report revealed that the Galway Coke Zero Bikes were the least used in the country by a significant margin.

However the NTA stated that a lack of docking stations was to blame for the poor uptake.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the NTA says it will deal with the matter when it comes before the court.