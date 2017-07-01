15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Pro-Choice and Pro-Life campaigners to take part in major rallies today

By GBFM News
July 1, 2017

Time posted: 11:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Pro Choice and Pro Life campaigners are to take part in major rallies today in Galway and Dublin.

A Galway group of pro-life campaigners is travelling to the ‘Save the 8th’  prolife rally in Dublin, which will begin at Parnell Square at 2pm, as activists respond to Leo Varadkar’s decision to hold an abortion referendum next year.

Galway pro-life activist Dr Eimear Thornton says the 8th amendment must be protected.
Meanwhile, a counter-demonstration will take place in Galway to coincide with the ‘rally for life.’

Pro choice organisers say it aims to generate debate around women’s reproductive rights.

The pro choice event takes place at the fountain in Eyre Square at 2pm.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
