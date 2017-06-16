Galway Pro-Choice to host city rally and march

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Pro-Choice is holding a rally in the city this weekend it its campaign to repeal the 8th amendment in the Irish constitution.

The group, along with 80 other organisations which form the Coalition to Repeal the Eighth, is calling on the government to legislate for abortion, following the findings of the Citizens’ Assembly.

Members of the public who want to support the rally can assemble at the fountain in Eyre Square at 2 tomorrow afternoon.

The event will be begin with speeches followed by a march through the city.