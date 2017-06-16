15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Galway Pro-Choice to host city rally and march

By GBFM News
June 16, 2017

Time posted: 4:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Pro-Choice is holding a rally in the city this weekend it its campaign to repeal the 8th amendment in the Irish constitution.

The group, along with 80 other organisations which form the Coalition to Repeal the Eighth, is calling on the government to legislate for abortion, following the findings of the Citizens’ Assembly.

Members of the public who want to support the rally can assemble at the fountain in Eyre Square at 2 tomorrow afternoon.

The event will be begin with speeches followed by a march through the city.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
GUI name squads for The Amateur Championship and European Individual Championship
June 16, 2017
Water restrictions lifed on Inis Mor
June 16, 2017
New scheme offering funds to renovate vacant homes rolled out to Galway
June 16, 2017
More time allowed to build new facilities at Liam Mellows GAA grounds in Renmore

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 16, 2017
GUI name squads for The Amateur Championship and European Individual Championship
June 16, 2017
Galway United sign Eoin McCormack
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK