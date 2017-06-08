Galway Pro Choice calls for public space to be named after Savita

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Pro Choice Campaign has backed a motion calling for the naming of a public area in Dublin after Savita Halappanavar.

Savita died at UHG in 2012 as a result of sepsis brought on during miscarriage.

She has since become a symbol of Ireland’s pro choice movement.

The group states that Savita’s parents support the motion and that naming of a street or square in the country’s capital would be a fitting memorial.

Dette McLoughlin is spokesperson for Galway Pro-Choice – she says Savita’s death now has special significance in Ireland’s history.