Galway Pride festival to host major singing contest

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Aspiring Galway singers will get a chance to perform on the main stage at the Galway Pride festival as part of a special fundraiser.

This year’s pride will hold a X Factor style singing competition that will see contestants sing in front of celebrity judges and the public.

The first round of Pride Idol will take place this Thursday at 9pm in Nova on William Street where the public will vote on their favourite acts.

Chairperson of Galway Pride Rob Partridge says that it is an important fundraiser for the Pride festival