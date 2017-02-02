15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway could play key role in rebalancing population growth as part of new planning strategy

By GBFM News
February 2, 2017

Time posted: 1:54 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway could play a key role in rebalancing population growth and regional development, outside the Dublin and greater Leinster area.

That’s according to Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton whose comments come following the unveiling of the Government’s latest planning strategy.

Housing Minister Simon Coveney says the new Ireland 2040 plan will strike a balance between urban and rural development, and has warned that cities like Galway need to expand.

It follows an in-depth report which warns that three-quarters of new homes will soon be clustered around the capital, unless radical action is taken.

Fine Gael Deputy Naughten says Galway needs to plan now for critical capital investment or risk playing catch up.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
