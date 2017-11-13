More Galway pensioners on reduced state pensions than previously thought

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are more pensioners across Galway on reduced state pensions than previously thought.

That’s according to Galway Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh.

He says the Government has now admitted that 42 thousand pensioners nationwide are affected by rate band changes introduced in 2012.

This compares to a figure of 35 thousand previously confirmed by the Government.

There are over 2 thousand pensioners across Galway affected by changes to the calculation of the state pension, the majority of whom are female.

Senator O’ Clochartaigh says the government must commit to ending discrimination.