Galway parents frustrated over government pre-school scheme

Galway Bay Fm newsroom:- Galway parents are confused and frustrated over the government’s Early Childhood Care and Education scheme.

That’s according to Galway East TD and Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Children and Youth Affairs, Anne Rabbitte.

Deputy Rabbitte says the government’s announcement of a second free pre-school year is misleading – and translates to just just 3 extra months in some cases.

She says the Government failed to close a loophole in the system, which means that children can only be enrolled at three annual intervals – September, January and April.

This means that a child born in February will only benefit from an extra 20 weeks of childcare before they transition to primary school at 4 and a half years old.

Deputy Rabbitte says she’s been contacted by Galway parents who are confused and frustrated by this loophole