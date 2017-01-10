Galway Panels Named For West Coast Challenge

The Galway Panels for the West Coast Challenge that will be held on Sunday in the Rathkeale House Hotel has been named. Galway will be represented by two mens and one women’s team.
The Mens A Team is:
Dylan Dowling
David Costello
Terry O’Connor
Shane Walsh
Paul Gannon
Tom Flaherty
Enda Divilly
Mark Devon
Paul Geraghty
Joe O’Reilly
Declan Leslie
Harry O’Toole
James Joyce
Liam Gallagher
Declan Dowling
Michael Higgins
The Men’s B Team is:
Eoghan Dowling
Darren Lally
Paschal Lally
Aidan Feeney
John Joe Donoghue
Gerry Judge
Paul Creaven
Kevin Devaney
Jimmy Connaughton
Niall Finneran
Christy Sweeney
Noel Fitzgerald
Chris Devlin
Wayne Dowd
Adrian Murphy
Johnny Bowles
The Galway Women’s Team has also been named. It is:
Ces Lally
Donna DeMansfield-Absolon
Trisha Doyle
Maria Vaughan
Mary Corbally
Maureen Devaney
Anne Connaughton
Caroline Breen