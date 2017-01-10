Galway Panels Named For West Coast Challenge

The Galway Panels for the West Coast Challenge that will be held on Sunday in the Rathkeale House Hotel has been named. Galway will be represented by two mens and one women’s team.

The Mens A Team is:

Dylan Dowling

David Costello

Terry O’Connor

Shane Walsh

Paul Gannon

Tom Flaherty

Enda Divilly

Mark Devon

Paul Geraghty

Joe O’Reilly

Declan Leslie

Harry O’Toole

James Joyce

Liam Gallagher

Declan Dowling

Michael Higgins

The Men’s B Team is:

Eoghan Dowling

Darren Lally

Paschal Lally

Aidan Feeney

John Joe Donoghue

Gerry Judge

Paul Creaven

Kevin Devaney

Jimmy Connaughton

Niall Finneran

Christy Sweeney

Noel Fitzgerald

Chris Devlin

Wayne Dowd

Adrian Murphy

Johnny Bowles

The Galway Women’s Team has also been named. It is:

Ces Lally

Donna DeMansfield-Absolon

Trisha Doyle

Maria Vaughan

Mary Corbally

Maureen Devaney

Anne Connaughton

Caroline Breen