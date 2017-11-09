Galway Panels Named For Limerick Invitational

The Galway Panels for the Limerick Invitational on Sunday have been named. All players are asked to be there by 11am.

Ladies Team

Maureen Devaney

Maria Vaughan

Donna De Mansfield Abelson

Trisha Doyle

Mary Corbally

Caroline Breen

Ces Lally

Men A Team

Paul Geraghty

Terry O’Connor

Dave Castle

David Costello

Pat Lowry

Darren Lally

Peter Huban

Enda Divilly

Chris Casserly

Mike Higgins

Mark Devon

Shane Walsh

Paul Gannon

Dylan Dowling

Mens B Team

Kevin Devaney

Christy Sweeney

Pascal Lally

Noel Moclair

Dec Dowling

Jamie Kelliher

Chris Devlin

Noel Fitzerald

Mike Cunniffe

Paul Creaven

Kevin Dowd

Aidan Cahill

Eamonn Casey

Robert Scates

Darren Hogan

Niall Finneran

Strict Dress Code- Back Suit Pants and Plain Black Shoes and County Shirt

Bus leaving from Auld Sod, Ballinasloe at 8am for anyone who wishes to make of it passing Loughrea and Gort… Contact Kevin Devaney for more details.