Galway Panels Named For Limerick Invitational

The Galway Panels for the Limerick Invitational on Sunday have been named. All players are asked to be there by 11am.
Ladies Team
Maureen Devaney
Maria Vaughan
Donna De Mansfield Abelson
Trisha Doyle
Mary Corbally
Caroline Breen
Ces Lally
Men A Team
Paul Geraghty
Terry O’Connor
Dave Castle
David Costello
Pat Lowry
Darren Lally
Peter Huban
Enda Divilly
Chris Casserly
Mike Higgins
Mark Devon
Shane Walsh
Paul Gannon
Dylan Dowling
Mens B Team
Kevin Devaney
Christy Sweeney
Pascal Lally
Noel Moclair
Dec Dowling
Jamie Kelliher
Chris Devlin
Noel Fitzerald
Mike Cunniffe
Paul Creaven
Kevin Dowd
Aidan Cahill
Eamonn Casey
Robert Scates
Darren Hogan
Niall Finneran
Strict Dress Code- Back Suit Pants and Plain Black Shoes and County Shirt
Bus leaving from Auld Sod, Ballinasloe at 8am for anyone who wishes to make of it passing Loughrea and Gort… Contact Kevin Devaney for more details.