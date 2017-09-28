Galway duo, Pat Conway and Martin Mulkerrins won the All-Ireland 60×30 Intermediate doubles last night in Thurles. The Tribesmen had a slow start against their Cork opponents and trailed 4-16 in the first set before they got going. With power and precision they mounted an incredible comeback and levelled matters at 18-18, from there they went on to win the first 21-19 and a 21-13 second game saw the Williamstown and Moycullen pairing crowned champions. Mulkerrins is on for a double in this grade when he faces a Limerick opponent in the singles final which is scheduled for Croke Park on Saturday the 7th October.
Galway pair win All Ireland Handball title
By Sport GBFM
September 28, 2017
Time posted: 10:19 am
SHARE