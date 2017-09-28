Galway pair win All Ireland Handball title

Galway duo, Pat Conway and Martin Mulkerrins won the All-Ireland 60×30 Intermediate doubles last night in Thurles. The Tribesmen had a slow start against their Cork opponents and trailed 4-16 in the first set before they got going. With power and precision they mounted an incredible comeback and levelled matters at 18-18, from there they went on to win the first 21-19 and a 21-13 second game saw the Williamstown and Moycullen pairing crowned champions. Mulkerrins is on for a double in this grade when he faces a Limerick opponent in the singles final which is scheduled for Croke Park on Saturday the 7th October.

