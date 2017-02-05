Galway Orienteers Spring Orienteering Events 2017

Galway Orienteering’s The Western Eagles orienteering events for Spring 2017 start with event on Sunday 12th February in Cappagh Park & Bearna Woods. Start times are from 11am to 12noon. Parking is at Cappagh Park. There will be 2 courses, short easy and a bit longer and harder one. Participants follow the course in order 1 to 10 etc,.
On Sunday 26th February there will be a scatter event in Kilcornan Woods, Clarenbridge. Parking will be at Colga football pitch. There will be a short scatter event of 9 controls and a longer one of 18 controls. Controls can be visited in any order.
There are two event in March, one in Crestwood Park, above Tirellan Heights on Sun 12th March and one in Roscahill Wood on Sun 26th March. Two courses will be available at both events, long and short and start times are from 11am to 12noon
On Sunday 9th April the orienteering event is in Monivea woods. Two courses will be available and start times are from 11am to 12 noon
Entry is open to all events and fees for all events above are €5 per individual, €15 for a family and groups of 10 or more are €3 per person and leaders go free.
Galway Orienteering club is tasked with organising the Irish Orienteering Championships this year and the event will be run over three days on the May bank Holiday weekend in the Oughterard area. Full details on website at https://ioc2017.wordpress.com/