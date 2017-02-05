Galway Orienteers Spring Orienteering Events 2017

On Sunday 26th February there will be a scatter event in Kilcornan Woods, Clarenbridge. Parking will be at Colga football pitch. There will be a short scatter event of 9 controls and a longer one of 18 controls. Controls can be visited in any order.

There are two event in March, one in Crestwood Park, above Tirellan Heights on Sun 12th March and one in Roscahill Wood on Sun 26th March. Two courses will be available at both events, long and short and start times are from 11am to 12noon

On Sunday 9th April the orienteering event is in Monivea woods. Two courses will be available and start times are from 11am to 12 noon