NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

Galway one of four counties to record 50% of all construction activity in final quarter of 2016

By GBFM News
January 17, 2017

Time posted: 1:56 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is one of four counties which recorded close to 50 percent of all building construction nationwide in the last quarter of 2016.

The city and county recorded building activity of 6.7 percent in the period, according to the latest data compiled by GeoDirectory.

327 buildings were recorded as under construction in the Galway area in the last quarter of 2016.

Construction activity was weakest in Longford, Leitrim and Roscommon where only 54 buildings were listed.

The data also examines the number of residential commencements in the period from January to October 2016, with 380 for Galway.

1852 residential dwellings were purchased in the Galway area in the 10 month period from January to October – 9 percent were new dwellings.

The average property price recorded was just over 180 thousand 500 euro.

Dara Keogh is CEO of GeoDirectory –  he says Galway’s vacancy rate now stands at 12 percent.

