Galway should not be dependent on Dublin consultants to solve its traffic woes

By GBFM News
May 30, 2017

Time posted: 10:33 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has hit out at the current traffic management system which sees Dublin consultants drafted in to solve issues with traffic light sequencing.

Independent Deputy Noel Grealish says a process must be put in place to resolve problems using local expertise.

His comments come as motorists experienced severe delays on the approach to the east of the city this morning.

Heavy congestion was experienced in the Briarhill and Parkmore areas since the early hours of today, leading to tailbacks stretching back as far as Oranmore.

A spokesperson for the city council says there is a technical problem with the controller at the Parkmore lights since last evening.

As an interim measure, lights have been set to flashing amber at the Briarhill to Parkmore junction.

Deputy Noel Grealish says Dublin consultants should not be the answer to Galway’s traffic problems at a particularly critical intersection.

