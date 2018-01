Galway Bay fm newsroom – New car registrations in Galway last year were down by more than 15 per cent compared to registrations in 2016.

The latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show that there were 4 thousand 923 cars registered in Galway in 2017.

This compares to more than 5 thousand 800 the previous year and reflects the national trend.

SIMI says 2017 was a difficult period for the motor industry mainly due to the impact of Brexit on exchange rates.