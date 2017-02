Galway Bay fm newsroom – There were more than 16 hundred new cars registered in Galway in January.

That’s according to statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

Galway had just over 4 per cent of all new registrations nationally, following just behind Kildare and Dublin, which had the most.

In Galway last month, there were 1 thousand 653 new cars registered, roughly in line with the figure of 1 thousand 666 in January last year.