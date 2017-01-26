15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

media_198147_RJ_Walter_Hegarty_5

Galway native who fought at Jadotville dies ages 85

By GBFM News
January 26, 2017

Time posted: 3:26 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway native who fought at the Seige of Jadotville, and who was honoured for his bravery last September, has died at the age of 85.

Walter Hegarty, who lived at Dun na Mara drive in Renmore was among a group of 156 Irish UN peacekeepers which was sent to the Congo in September of 1961.

Armed only with small arms, WWI machine guns, and a few mortars, they used textbook tactics to hold out for five days against 3,000 fighters equipped with modern weapons and a ground-attack jet.

Last September, Walter Hegarty was among a group of soldiers from the Irish battalion who were honoured for their bravery at a special event in Athlone.

It had been widely recognised that their contribution had been overlooked for many years.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
City Chief says controversial bylaws won’t be as extreme as expected
galway-city-council
January 26, 2017
City Chief says controversial bylaws won’t be as extreme as expected
news-property-house-housing-mortgage
January 26, 2017
2.5 million euro for new homes in Connemara
storm flood blackrock dive tower news salthill
January 26, 2017
Council in talks with Irish Water Safety over Blackrock raft

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
GALWAY UNITED 2016
January 26, 2017
Galway United Play First Pre Season Friendly Tomorrow Night
17/11/2016 Repro free: Pieta House Fund Raiser . Photo: Andrew Downes, Xposure.
January 26, 2017
Craughwell Charity Chariot Hopes To Raise Money For Pieta House
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK