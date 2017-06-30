15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway below national average for recycling waste electrical equipment

By GBFM News
June 30, 2017

Time posted: 2:58 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The average person in Galway recycled 8.2 kilos of waste electrical and electronic equipment in 2016 according to WEEE Ireland.

While this figure is over the European target of 8 kilograms, it’s 1.8 kilos short of the national average of 10kilos.

In 2016, Galway recycled 12 per cent more waste electrical goods than the previous year.

Compliance Manager with WEEE Ireland, Elizabeth O’Reilly says that while it may be tempting to put small electrical goods in the bin, they should be recycled.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
