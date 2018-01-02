15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

Galway Name Team To Face Sligo In FBD League Opener

By Sport GBFM
January 2, 2018

Time posted: 12:03 pm

The Galway Team to face Sligo in their opening game of the FBD League tomorrow night in Tourlestrane has been named.

The Team is

1 Ronan Ó Beoláin (Micheál Breathnach)
2 Declan Kelly (An Fhairche)
3 Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna Leitir Mór)
4 Evan Wynne (Salthill/Knocknacarra)
5 Cathal Sweeney (Killannin)
6 Johnny Duane (St James)
7 David Wynne (Maigh Cuilinn)
8 Thomas Flynn (Athenry)
9 Kieran Duggan (Annaghdown)
10 John Maher (Salthill/Knocknacarra)
11 Peter Cooke (Maigh Cuilinn)
12 Sean Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)
13 Frankie Burke (Annaghdown)
14 Patrick Sweeney (Killannin)
15 Adrian Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks)


Throw in tomorrow evening is at 7pm and will be the first of two away games in a row for Kevin Walsh and his side as they take on Mayo in Castlebar next Sunday at 2pm.

print
Sport
Galway Councillor to speak at Eurosceptic conference
Galway Athletics Report
January 2, 2018
Galway Athletics Report
January 2, 2018
Glanmire on fire as they dispose of Killester to book spot in Hula Hoops National Cup semi-final
January 2, 2018
Galway hurling legend Tim Sweeney dies aged 88

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

January 2, 2018
STORM ELEANOR – Galway road updates
January 2, 2018
Road safety warning for Galway as Storm Eleanor arrives

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline