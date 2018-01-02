Galway Name Team To Face Sligo In FBD League Opener

The Galway Team to face Sligo in their opening game of the FBD League tomorrow night in Tourlestrane has been named.

The Team is

1 Ronan Ó Beoláin (Micheál Breathnach)

2 Declan Kelly (An Fhairche)

3 Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna Leitir Mór)

4 Evan Wynne (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

5 Cathal Sweeney (Killannin)

6 Johnny Duane (St James)

7 David Wynne (Maigh Cuilinn)

8 Thomas Flynn (Athenry)

9 Kieran Duggan (Annaghdown)

10 John Maher (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

11 Peter Cooke (Maigh Cuilinn)

12 Sean Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)

13 Frankie Burke (Annaghdown)

14 Patrick Sweeney (Killannin)

15 Adrian Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks)



Throw in tomorrow evening is at 7pm and will be the first of two away games in a row for Kevin Walsh and his side as they take on Mayo in Castlebar next Sunday at 2pm.