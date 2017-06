Galway Name Senior And U17 Teams To Face Mayo

The Galway football team to play Mayo on Sunday in the Connacht semi final in Pearse Stadium has been announced. Manager Kevin Walsh has made 3 changes to the starting fifteen that lined out in the Div 2 league final in April in Croke Park, with the fit again Damien Comer and Michael Daly starting in attack in place of Gary Sice and Eamon Brannigan and Gareth Bradshaw replacing Michael Farragher in the half back line.

The Galway Senior Team to play Mayo on Sunday in the Connacht Championship semi-final at Pearse Stadium is:



1. Ruairi Lavelle

2. Cathal Sweeney

3. Declan Kyne

4. Liam Silke

5. Gareth Bradshaw

6. Gary O’Donnell

7. David Wynne

8. Thomas Flynn

9. Fiontán Ó Curraoin

10. Johnny Heaney

11. Paul Conroy

12. Shane Walsh

13. Michael Daly

14. Damien Comer

15. Seán Armstrong

The Galway Team to play Mayo on Sunday in the Connacht U-17 Championship at Pearse Stadium is:

1 Joe Gubbins

2 Conor O’Neill

3 Sean Fitzgerald

4 Tom Considene

5 Cian Monahan

6 Jack Glynn

8 Conor Walsh

9 Jack Keady

10 Oisin Moran

11 Matthew Tierney

12 Aidan Halloran

13 Keelan Craven

14 Oisin McDonagh

15 Brian Harlowe