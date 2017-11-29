Galway Muslims refused retention for place of worship in Rahoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have refused retention planning permission for the use of a house in Mincloon as a place of worship for the Muslim community.

The application was led by Western Islamic Cultural Centre.

City planners have rejected the application based on concerns over traffic in the area, and the subsequent impact on local amenities.

In addition, they say the retention of the basement of the house as living accommodation would constitute substandard development due to a lack of daylight.