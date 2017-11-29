15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Muslims refused retention for place of worship in Rahoon

By GBFM News
November 29, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have refused retention planning permission for the use of a house in Mincloon as a place of worship for the Muslim community.

The application was led by Western Islamic Cultural Centre.

City planners have rejected the application based on concerns over traffic in the area, and the subsequent impact on local amenities.

In addition, they say the retention of the basement of the house as living accommodation would constitute substandard development due to a lack of daylight.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
