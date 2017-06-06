Galway Muslim community terrified after attack on city mosque

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Imam of Galway’s Maryam mosque says members have been left terrified after rocks were smashed through the windows during a prayer session last night.

The Imam of the mosque at Old Monivea Road, Ballybrit says it was vandalised in revenge for the London attacks.

The attack took place at approximately 11.20 last night while an evening prayer session was taking place.

Up to 100 members of the mosque community were present at the time of the incident, but no-one was injured.

The attack has been captured on CCTV, and Gardaí are investigating.

It’s understood a number of people can be sees outside the mosque, picking up stones and deliberately throwing them through the windows before running off.

Ibrahim Noonan says there’s no doubt it was deliberate.