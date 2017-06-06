15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway Muslim community terrified after attack on city mosque

By GBFM News
June 6, 2017

Time posted: 11:22 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Imam of Galway’s Maryam mosque says members have been left terrified after rocks were smashed through the windows during a prayer session last night.

The Imam of the mosque at Old Monivea Road, Ballybrit says it was vandalised in revenge for the London attacks.

The attack took place at approximately 11.20 last night while an evening prayer session was taking place.

Up to 100 members of the mosque community were present at the time of the incident, but no-one was injured.

The attack has been captured on CCTV, and Gardaí are investigating.

It’s understood a number of people can be sees outside the mosque, picking up stones and deliberately throwing them through the windows before running off.

Ibrahim Noonan says there’s no doubt it was deliberate.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Discovery of Inverin man’s body in Salthill not thought to be suspicious
June 6, 2017
Discovery of Inverin man’s body in Salthill not thought to be suspicious
June 6, 2017
Traveller families protest against eviction from Cúl Trá halting site
June 6, 2017
Kylemore Abbey one of Ireland’s top tourism attractions

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 3, 2017
Neville Wears Prada and Dough Bros win Five For Lives In Salthill Park
June 3, 2017
County Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championship Results
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK