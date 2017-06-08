15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Mountain Bike Club Hosts National Bike Week Event

By Sport GBFM
June 8, 2017

Time posted: 4:14 pm

Galway Mountain Bike Club will be holding a Family Fun Event on Thursday the 15th of June at the Spanish Arch

This is a fun family event open to adults and children over 12 accompanied by an adult. It is not restricted to club members!

It will include:
-5km urban cross spins taking in lots of urban off-road (spins leaving regularly from the Spanish Arch)
-Obstacle course at the Spanish Arch
-and maybe a couple of surprises 😉

Bernadette O’Neill has been telling John about it

If you are interested in volunteering at the event, email at [email protected]

