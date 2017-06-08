Galway Mountain Bike Club Hosts National Bike Week Event

Galway Mountain Bike Club will be holding a Family Fun Event on Thursday the 15th of June at the Spanish Arch
This is a fun family event open to adults and children over 12 accompanied by an adult. It is not restricted to club members!
It will include:
-5km urban cross spins taking in lots of urban off-road (spins leaving regularly from the Spanish Arch)
-Obstacle course at the Spanish Arch
-and maybe a couple of surprises 😉
Bernadette O’Neill has been telling John about it
If you are interested in volunteering at the event, email at [email protected]