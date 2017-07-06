Galway Minors Bid To Win Last U18 Connacht Title This Sunday

The Galway Minor Footballers will bid to win the Last Ever Connacht Minor Football Title on Sunday when they face Sligo in Pearse Stadium in a repeat of the 2015 Final. (Throw in 12 Noon).

Galway are looking for their third Connacht Title in a row following wins over Sligo (After a replay in 2015) and Mayo while Sligo have not won the Connacht totle since 1968 when they beat Galway by 1-8 to 0-7.

Galway manager Stephen Joyce has been speaking to John about Sunday’s game.

Sunday’s last ever Connacht Minor Final will be LIVE on Galway Bay FM.