Over the Line

Galway Minors Bid To Win Last U18 Connacht Title This Sunday

By Sport GBFM
July 6, 2017

Time posted: 3:41 pm

The Galway Minor Footballers will bid to win the Last Ever Connacht Minor Football Title on Sunday when they face Sligo in Pearse Stadium in a repeat of the 2015 Final. (Throw in 12 Noon).

Galway are looking for their third Connacht Title in a row following wins over Sligo (After a replay in 2015) and Mayo while Sligo have not won the Connacht totle since 1968 when they beat Galway by 1-8 to 0-7.

Galway manager Stephen Joyce has been speaking to John about Sunday’s game.

Sunday’s last ever Connacht Minor Final will be LIVE on Galway Bay FM.

