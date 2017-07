Galway Minor Hurling team named to play Clare

The Galway Minor hurling team has been named for Saturday’s All Ireland quarter final against Clare, which includes 2 starters from last year’s All Ireland semi final defeat to Tipperary, Ronan Glennon and Jack Canning (pictured), and five players in total from last year’s panel. The team in full is:

1. Darrach Fahy (Ardrahan);

2. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields – capt), 3. Daniel Loftus (Turloughmore), 4. Caimin Killeen (Loughrea);

5. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh), 6. Conor Caulfield (Kilconieron), 7. Mark Gill (Castlegar);

8. John Fleming (Meelick Eyrecourt), 9. Conor Fahy (Pearses);

10. Sean Bleahen (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 11. Conor Walsh (Turloughmore), 12. Ben Moran (Tynagh Abbey Duniry);

13. Donal Mannion (Cappataggle), 14. Jack Canning (Portumna), 15. Martin McManus (Loughrea)