15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

Galway Minor Hurling Team Named For All-Ireland Semi-Final

By Sport GBFM
August 4, 2017

Time posted: 7:22 pm

The Galway Minor Hurling team to play Kilkenny in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final has been announced.

The team shows one change to that which beat Clare in their quarter-final clash with Kilnadeema-Leitrim’s Conor Molloy replacing Donal Mannion in the starting fifteen.Molloy was introduced as a late substitute against Clare while he was impressive in Galway’s narrow defeat to Cork in last week’s All-Ireland under-17 semi-final when scoring nine points, including four from play.

Team captain Darren Morrissey again lines out at corner back while Daniel Loftus is at full back.

Further afield,  John Fleming and Conor Fahey continue their midfield partnership while Conor Walsh, Ben Moran and Jack Canning will hope to continue their impressive form in attack.

The team in full then is:

1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2. Darren Morrissey  (Sarsfields )

3. Daniel Loftus  (Turloughmore)

4. Caimin Killeen  (Loughrea)

5. Ronan Glennon  (Mullagh)

6. Conor Caulfield (Kilconieron)

7. Mark Gill  (Castlegar)

8. John Fleming  (Meelick Eyrecourt )

9. Conor Fahey  (Padraig Pearses)

10. Sean Bleahene  (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

11. Conor Walsh  (Turloughmore)

12. Ben Moran  (Tynagh-Abbey Duniry)

13. Conor Molloy  (Kilnadeema Leitrim)

14. Jack Canning  (Portumna)

15. Martin McManus  (Loughrea)

print
Sport
Match goers warned of travel disruptions in Dublin this weekend
August 4, 2017
RORY HALE SIGNS FOR GALWAY UNITED
August 4, 2017
Galway Races Preview – Day Five
August 4, 2017
FAI Cup Round One Fixtures Confirmed

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 4, 2017
Match goers warned of travel disruptions in Dublin this weekend
August 4, 2017
11 caravans still parked illegally in Salthill in defiance of City Council warning

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline