Galway Minor Hurling Team Named For All-Ireland Semi-Final

The Galway Minor Hurling team to play Kilkenny in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final has been announced.

The team shows one change to that which beat Clare in their quarter-final clash with Kilnadeema-Leitrim’s Conor Molloy replacing Donal Mannion in the starting fifteen.Molloy was introduced as a late substitute against Clare while he was impressive in Galway’s narrow defeat to Cork in last week’s All-Ireland under-17 semi-final when scoring nine points, including four from play.

Team captain Darren Morrissey again lines out at corner back while Daniel Loftus is at full back.

Further afield, John Fleming and Conor Fahey continue their midfield partnership while Conor Walsh, Ben Moran and Jack Canning will hope to continue their impressive form in attack.

The team in full then is:

1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields )

3. Daniel Loftus (Turloughmore)

4. Caimin Killeen (Loughrea)

5. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh)

6. Conor Caulfield (Kilconieron)

7. Mark Gill (Castlegar)

8. John Fleming (Meelick Eyrecourt )

9. Conor Fahey (Padraig Pearses)

10. Sean Bleahene (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

11. Conor Walsh (Turloughmore)

12. Ben Moran (Tynagh-Abbey Duniry)

13. Conor Molloy (Kilnadeema Leitrim)

14. Jack Canning (Portumna)

15. Martin McManus (Loughrea)