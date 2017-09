GALWAY MINOR HURLING TEAM for ALL IRELAND FINAL

The Galway Minor Hurling Team to play Cork in Sunday’s All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final has been announced.

There is one change from the side that beat Kilkenny in the semi-final with Cappataggle’s Donal Mannion coming in to the team in place of Conor Molly.

Throw-in in Croke Park for the Minor final is 1.15pm.

The team in full is:

Darach Fahy (Ardrahan) Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields ) Daniel Loftus (Turloughmore) Caimin Killeen (Loughrea) Ronan Glennon (Mullagh) Conor Caulfield (Kilconieron) Mark Gill (Castlegar) John Fleming (Meelick Eyrecourt ) Conor Fahey (Padraig Pearses) Sean Bleahene (Ahascragh-Fohenagh) Conor Walsh (Turloughmore) Ben Moran (Tynagh-Abbey Duniry) Donal Mannion (Cappataggle) Jack Canning (Portumna) Martin McManus (Loughrea)