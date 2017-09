The draws for the semi finals of the Minor Hurling Championships in Galway were made last night:

Minor A semi-finals

Clarinbridge V Castlegar

Athenry v Turloughmore

Minor B Semi-finals

Killimordaly V Portumna

Killimor V Moycullen

Minor B1 Semi-finals

Skehana/Mountbellew/Moylough V Carnmore

Oranmore/Maree V Ahascragh/Fohenagh