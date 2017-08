Galway Minor Hurlers Beat Kilkenny In All-Ireland Semi-Final

Galway’s Minor Hurlers are through to the All-Ireland Final after beating Kilkenny by 1-12 to 2-8 in Croke Park

Commentary by Tommy Devane and Liam Hodgins

After the Game, Tommy spoke to Galway manager Jeffrey Lynskey

Tommy also spoke to the Man of The Match Darren Morrissey

Scorers for Kilkenny: Eoin Cody 1-1, Adrian Mullen 0-4 (3f), Jim Ryan 1-0, James Brennan 0-1, Niall Brassil 0-1, Eoin O’Shea 0-1

Scorers for Galway: Jack Canning 1-4 (1-0 pen), Sean Bleahane 0-3, Conor Walsh 0-2 (2f), Conor Molloy 0-1, Donal Mannion 0-1, Enda Fahy 0-1

Today’s Teams

GALWAY: Darach Fahy; Caimin Killeen, Daniel Loftus, Darren Morrissey; Ronan Glennon, Conor Caulfield, Mark Gill; Conor Fahey, John Fleming; Martin McManus, Conor Walsh, Ben Moran; Sean Bleahane, Conor Molloy, Jack Canning. Subs: Donal Mannion for Conor Molloy (34), Shane Ryan for John Fleming (34), Conor Elwood for Ben Moran (46), Enda Fahy for Martin McManus (53).

KILKENNY: Dean Mason; Tommy Ronan, Michael Carey, Darragh Walsh; James Brennan, Conor Flynn, Jordon Molloy; John Dowd, Niall Brassil; Eoin O’SHea, Conor Heary, Jim Ryan; Eoin Cody, Adrian Mullen, Sean Ryan. Subs: Daithi Barron for Sean Ryan (48), Jack Kelly for Eoin O’Shea (51), Niall Brennan for Jim Ryan (57)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

Galway’s All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final will be against either Dublin or Cork on the 3rd of September