15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway minor footballers qualify for Connacht final

By Sport GBFM
June 29, 2017

Time posted: 9:53 am

The Galway minor footballers produced a strong last 10 minutes to see off Roscommon 1-13 to 1-6 in last night’s Connacht semi final in Pearse Stadium and will now play Sligo in Sunday weeks provincial final in what will be a repeat of the 2015 decider. A goal from substitute Conor Newell 3 minutes from time, followed by an expert penalty save from Galway keeper Oran Burke proved the decisive moments in the end of a game where Roscommon led 1-6 to 0-8 going into the last 10 minutes. Sligo overcame Leitrim 3-12 to 3-7 in the other semi final in Markiewicz Park.

With the Galway v Roscommon match report here is Kevin Dwyer…

 

After the game Kevin caught up with the Galway minor manager Stephen Joyce…

 

Kevin also spoke to the Galway Bay FM Man of the Match Liam Boyle from Kilkerrin Clonberne who scored 0-3 from wing back…

 

Galway: Oran Burke; Eoin McFadden (0-1), Sean Mulkerrin (c), Gavin Burke; Jack Glynn, Ciaran Potter, Liam Boyle (0-3); Matthias Barrett (0-1), Sean Fitzgerald; Brian Harlowe (0-2), Darragh Silke (0-2), Martin Kerrigan; Rory Cunningham, Evan Murphy (0-1 f), Padraic Costello (0-2, 0-1 f). Subs: Conor Campbell (0-1) for Potter (41), Conor Newell (1-0) for Cunningham (49), Matthew Tierney for Silke (59), Conor Walsh for Murphy (62).

Roscommon: Aaron Brady; Pauric Halpin, Evan Flynn, Gerry Galvin; Donnacha Gately, Dylan Ruane, Paul McManus; Cian Corcoran, Conall Kennelly; Oisin Lennon, Cathal Heneghan, Shay Henry (0-1); Ronan Dowd (0-2), Brian Derwin (1-3, 0-2f), Callum Fahey (c). Subs: Paul Carey for Fahey (41), Sean Hanley for Lennon (53), John Martin for Ruane (56), Michael Conroy for Halpin (58 black card), Andrew Lyons for Carey (60)

Referee: Eamonn O’Grady (Leitrim).

print
Sport
Council to defer work on new Loughrea Local Area Plan
June 28, 2017
Lookback – Success for Galway Schools at Spar 5’s
June 28, 2017
Galway Girl is the Right Fit for vaughanshoes.ie Best Dressed Lady at Ballinrobe Racecourse
June 28, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

June 29, 2017
Council to defer work on new Loughrea Local Area Plan
June 29, 2017
Boil water notice issued for Kilkerrin-Moylough

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline