Galway minor footballers qualify for Connacht final

The Galway minor footballers produced a strong last 10 minutes to see off Roscommon 1-13 to 1-6 in last night’s Connacht semi final in Pearse Stadium and will now play Sligo in Sunday weeks provincial final in what will be a repeat of the 2015 decider. A goal from substitute Conor Newell 3 minutes from time, followed by an expert penalty save from Galway keeper Oran Burke proved the decisive moments in the end of a game where Roscommon led 1-6 to 0-8 going into the last 10 minutes. Sligo overcame Leitrim 3-12 to 3-7 in the other semi final in Markiewicz Park.

With the Galway v Roscommon match report here is Kevin Dwyer…

After the game Kevin caught up with the Galway minor manager Stephen Joyce…

Kevin also spoke to the Galway Bay FM Man of the Match Liam Boyle from Kilkerrin Clonberne who scored 0-3 from wing back…

Galway: Oran Burke; Eoin McFadden (0-1), Sean Mulkerrin (c), Gavin Burke; Jack Glynn, Ciaran Potter, Liam Boyle (0-3); Matthias Barrett (0-1), Sean Fitzgerald; Brian Harlowe (0-2), Darragh Silke (0-2), Martin Kerrigan; Rory Cunningham, Evan Murphy (0-1 f), Padraic Costello (0-2, 0-1 f). Subs: Conor Campbell (0-1) for Potter (41), Conor Newell (1-0) for Cunningham (49), Matthew Tierney for Silke (59), Conor Walsh for Murphy (62).

Roscommon: Aaron Brady; Pauric Halpin, Evan Flynn, Gerry Galvin; Donnacha Gately, Dylan Ruane, Paul McManus; Cian Corcoran, Conall Kennelly; Oisin Lennon, Cathal Heneghan, Shay Henry (0-1); Ronan Dowd (0-2), Brian Derwin (1-3, 0-2f), Callum Fahey (c). Subs: Paul Carey for Fahey (41), Sean Hanley for Lennon (53), John Martin for Ruane (56), Michael Conroy for Halpin (58 black card), Andrew Lyons for Carey (60)

Referee: Eamonn O’Grady (Leitrim).