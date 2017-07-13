Galway Minor Football Championship Results

Minor Football Championship Results from last night:
“A” Division
Claregalway 4-17 Monivea/Abbey 1-4
Salthill/Knocknacarra 2-13 Barna 1-10
Oughterard 0-22 Moycullen 2-15
“B” Division
Oranmore/Maree 4-17 Caltra 4-5
Milltown 2-6 Dunmore McHales 0-5
Leitir Mór 5-21 An Spideal 1-8
Killannin 5-16 Carna/Cashel/Na Piarsaigh 0-8
Menlough 4-17 St. Gabriels 3-7
St. Michaels 2-10 St. James 1-9
Micheál Breathnach 4-12 An Cheathru Rua 0-15
Ballinasloe w/o Loughrea scr
“C” Division
Clonbur 4-15 Killererin 0-3
Minor League North “B1” Final
St. Brendan’s 2-7 Caherlistrane 1-9