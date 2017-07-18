Galway Minister signs off on new European 5G plan

A Galway minister, along with his EU colleagues, has signed a 5g declaration for Europe

Minister for Community Development, Natural Resources and Digital Development, Sean Kyne, signed the declaration for super fast internet connectivity today in Estonia.

5G is the future internet infrastructure that will allow for the connectivity required to support new digital services such as smart houses and smart agriculture around Europe.

Minister Kyne says that 5G will be rolled out around the country on a geographical basis and not a population one so that all communities across Ireland can benefit.