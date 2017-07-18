Galway Minister says Technological Universities plan will benefit GMIT

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Progress on the national Technological Universities Bill will provide a boost to GMIT’s Connacht-Ulster Alliance Plans.

That’s according to Junior Minister Sean Kyne, who says a number of amendments will be made to the Bill including the terms and conditions of staff, and the regional mission of Technological Universities.

Minister Kyne says it’s good news for the West of Ireland, given the strategic alliance between GMIT, IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT.

The three institutions have applied for technological university status under the Connacht-Ulster Alliance which was formed in 2012.

The Alliance has committed the institutions to work together across a range of areas including research and innovation, course provision and functional services.

Minister Kyne says that the Connacht-Ulster Alliance will allow the three ITs to better compete with other universities.