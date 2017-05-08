Galway Minister to receive Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall during upcoming visit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – OPW Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney will lead the welcoming party when Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit Ireland later this week. (11/5)

Prince Charles and Camilla are visiting Kilkenny Castle on Thursday

It will be one of Minister Canney’s last official engagements before he hands over his role on June 2nd for a year to Westmeath Deputy Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran as part of a sharing arrangement

In Kilkenny security measures are being put in place in anticipation of the visit, including the vetting of staff at a number of local shops.

King Edward and Queen Alexandra stayed at Kilkenny Castle in 1904 during a private visit to Ireland.

Junior Minister Sean Canney told Galway Bay fm news that he’s delighted to be welcoming the royal couple.