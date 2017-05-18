Galway minister makes presentation in Washington on behalf of President Higgins

Galway Bay fm newsroom – OPW Minister and Galway East TD Seán Canney is in Washington DC today to present a commemorative plaque to the US National Park Service

He’ll make the presentation on on behalf of President Michael D. Higgins and the people of Ireland to mark last year’s 100th anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising.

The commemorative plaque, which contains the wording of the 1916 Proclamation, will be showcased within the Washington Monument.

The ceremony will highlight the connection between the 2016 centennials of Ireland’s Easter Rising and the 100th anniversary last year of the foundation of the National Park Service.