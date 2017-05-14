Galway Minister to discuss future of Tuam courthouse with Tanaiste

Galway Bay fm newsroom – OPW Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney will meet with Tanaiste and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald tomorrow to discuss the future of the old courthouse in Tuam.

Applications have been submitted for a 2 million euro renovation of the building on the Dublin Road.

It’s hoped the building can be reopened as a permanent home for the courts service, which is currently operating out of temporary accommodation.

However, any works on the old courthouse are likely to be the subject of restrictions, as the building is on the county’s Register of Protected Structures.

Junior Minister Canney says he’ll be discussing a way forward with the Tanaiste.