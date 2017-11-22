Galway Minister calls for final decision on proposed council merger

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Junior Minister is calling for a final decision on the proposed merger of Galway City and County Councils.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Sean Kyne says uncertainty over the future of the local authorities has negatively impacted the work of both councils.

He says the possibility of a future merger makes it harder to plan for the future.

Since a report published in early 2015 recommended creating a single local authority, there has been no progress in reaching a final decision on the matter.

Minister Kyne says it’s time for the government to make a decision on whether to move forward or abandon the plan.