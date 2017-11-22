15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Galway Minister calls for final decision on proposed council merger

By GBFM News
November 22, 2017

Time posted: 4:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Junior Minister is calling for a final decision on the proposed merger of Galway City and County Councils.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Sean Kyne says uncertainty over the future of the local authorities has negatively impacted the work of both councils.

He says the possibility of a future merger makes it harder to plan for the future.

Since a report published in early 2015 recommended creating a single local authority, there has been no progress in reaching a final decision on the matter.

Minister Kyne says it’s time for the government to make a decision on whether to move forward or abandon the plan.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Minister calls for final decision on proposed council merger
November 22, 2017
Galway Minister calls for final decision on proposed council merger
November 22, 2017
Salthill gardaí seeking driver of car which struck schoolboy
November 22, 2017
Businessman Declan Ganley attends press conference to support Apple centre in Athenry

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 22, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures
November 22, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK