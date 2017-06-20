Galway and Midwestern Teams Gaynor Cup Begins On Thursday

This week sees the Gaynor Cup for Girls Squads get underway at the University of Limerick. Having performed well over the last few years winning U12, U14 and U16 titles the Galway Girls and Midwestern soccer squads will be looking to challenge at all age-groups for the titles. The Galway U14 team play their first game on Thursday at 10am against Wexford while the Midwestern U14’s will play their first game against the Metropolitan League. Meanwhile the Galway U16’s will start their campaign against the Midlands on Thursday while the Midwestern side will take on Tipperary South. All U14s and U16 teams will play 5 matches over the 4 days with the Quarter Finals on Friday, The Semi-Finals on Saturday and the Final on Sunday.

The Galway U12 s have already qualified for the Semi-final to be played on Sat 24th June where they will play Sligo/Leitrim.

U14s Schedules

Galway

Thursday 22nd June 10am Galway V Wexford

Friday 23rd June 10am Kildare V Galway

Midwestern league

Thursday 22nd June 10am Midwestern v Metropolitan League

Thursday 22nd June 2pm Midwestern v Longford

U16s Schedule

Galway

Thursday 22nd June 11.30am Midlands V Galway

Thursday 22nd June 3.30pm Galway V Clare

Friday 23rd June 11.30am Galway V Clare

Saturday 24th June 10am Donegal V Galway

Midwestern

Thursday 22nd June 11.30 Midwestern v Tipperary South

Friday 23rd June 11.30am Midwestern v Limerick County

Friday 23rd June 3.30pm Midwestern v Kilkenny

Saturday 24th June 10am Midwestern v Metropolitan