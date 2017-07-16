15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway mental health review submitted to HSE following long delays

By GBFM News
July 16, 2017

Time posted: 10:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The team tasked with carrying out a review of mental health services in Galway Roscommon has submitted its final report.

The internal review was commissioned in mid-2015 by the HSE National Director for Mental Health.

At a recent meeting of the HSE Health Forum West, HSE Chief Officer Tony Canavan said the delay in submitting the final report was ‘very disappointing.’

However, now that it’s been submitted, the long-awaited document will be reviewed over the coming weeks by the National Director.

Once formally accepted on behalf of the HSE,  it will be made available to relevant stakeholders.

The document is expected to be published by the end of next month.

Galway Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice says the report should be made public as soon as possible so problems in the service can be addressed.

