Galway to meet Tipperary in All Ireland Hurling semi final

July 24, 2017

For the third year in a row, Galway and Tipperary will meet in the All Ireland SHC semi final following this morning’s draw which also saw Munster champions Cork drawn to meet Waterford in what will be a repeat of their provincial semi final.

Galway and Tipperary’s clash on Sunday week (Aug 6th) will evoke memories of the last two All Ireland semi finals when just 1 point separated the sides on both occasions. In 2015 substitute Shane Maloney was the Galway hero when he scored the winning point deep into injury time to secure a famous win, but the tables were turned by Tipperary last year when injuries to Adrian Tuohy and Joe Canning before half time proved crucial in the Premier County’s win by the narrowest of margins. The sides also met in the 2017 National League final when Galway won comfortably by 3-21 to 0-14 in Limerick.

Listen back to Sean Walsh on commentary for the closing moments of the epic 2015 All Ireland semi final…

 

This will be the 17th time that Galway and Tipperary will have met in an All Ireland senior hurling semi final (Croke Park unless stated):

2016 – Tipperary 2-19 Galway 2-18

2015 – Galway 0-26 Tipperary 3-16

1993 – Galway 1-16 Tipperary 1-14

1991 – Tipperary 3-13 Galway 1-9

1989 – Tipperary 1-17 Galway 2-11

1987 – Galway 3-20 Tipperary 2-17

1971 – Tipperary 3-26 Galway 6-8

1950 – Tipperary 4-7 Galway 2-6 (Tuam)

1930 Tipperary 5-6 Galway 3-6 (Birr)

1924 – Galway 3-1 Tipperary 2-3

1922 – Tipperary 3-2 Galway 1-3 (Pearse Stadium)

1916 – Tipperary 8-1 Galway 0-0 (Athenry)

1909 – Tipperary 6-7 Galway 5-7 (Limerick)

1908 – Tipperary 5-15 Galway 1-0 (Limerick)

1906 – Tipperary 7-14 Galway 0-2 (Limerick)

1898 – Tipperary 3-14 Galway 1-3 (Athenry)

