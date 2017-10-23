15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway marts to observe one minute silence for farm accident victims

By GBFM News
October 23, 2017

Time posted: 1:52 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Marts in Galway are joining marts across the country this week in observing a minute’s silence to remember those who have been killed in farm accidents.

The campaign by the Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society is aimed at promoting safety awareness in the farming community.

20 people have lost their lives in farm accidents so far this year.

The mart managers in Ballinasloe, Athenry and Tuam will make a speech at 1p.m on their mart day and a minute silence will then be observed.

Chairman of ICOS National Marts Committee, Michael Spellman is appealing to farmers to participate in the safety campaign.

