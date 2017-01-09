Galway Managers happy with winning starts to 2017

Galway’s Senior Football and Hurling teams got their FBD League and Walsh Cup campaigns off to winning starts yesterday with the Senior Footballers beating Sligo by 0-13 to 0-10 and the Senior Hurlers disposing of DIT comfortably in Ballinasloe by 1-30 to 0-12. NUI Galway had mixed luck with the footballers beating Mayo in McHale Park 1-21 to 2-16 and the Hurlers losing out to Laois while GMIT were well beaten by Leitrim in Mohill in the FBD League. After the footballers win in Enniscrone against Sligo, Galway manager Kevin Walsh told Kevin O’Dwyer he was happy with the run out…

Galway hurling manager Micheal Donoghue was pleased with his sides big win over a depleted DIT and also said there was no definite timeline to a return from long term injury for Joe Canning…

NUIG footballers made a winning start to their FBD campaign in Castlebar when they beat a totally new Mayo outfit 1-21 to 2-16. The NUIG manager Maurice Sheridan spoke to Brian Roache after the game…

