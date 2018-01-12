15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Galway man scoops 500K in Euromillions Plus

By GBFM News
January 12, 2018

Time posted: 5:41 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway man has scooped half a million euro after winning the top prize in the Euromillions Plus draw.

The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket in Limerick while working away from home.

He’s expressed delight that he’ll be living mortgage free for the rest of his life – and says the win has given him ‘indescribable freedom’.

The lucky man is now 500 thousand euro richer after collecting his cheque at National Lottery HQ in Dublin this afternoon.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Pressure mounts on Transport Minister to meet with Kilmeen Cross Action Group
January 12, 2018
Pressure mounts on Transport Minister to meet with Kilmeen Cross Action Group
January 12, 2018
New tourism facilities approved for Portumna
University Hospital Galway
January 12, 2018
Infection control measures at UHG ward due to flu outbreak

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 12, 2018
Connacht and Worcester Name Teams For European Challenge Cup
January 12, 2018
Sarah Dervan Is Named Galway Senior Camogie Captain
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK