Galway man scoops 500K in Euromillions Plus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway man has scooped half a million euro after winning the top prize in the Euromillions Plus draw.

The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket in Limerick while working away from home.

He’s expressed delight that he’ll be living mortgage free for the rest of his life – and says the win has given him ‘indescribable freedom’.

The lucky man is now 500 thousand euro richer after collecting his cheque at National Lottery HQ in Dublin this afternoon.