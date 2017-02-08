Galway man questioned following discovery of grow house in Corr Na Mona

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway man aged in his 40s, is being in questioned by Gardai in Wicklow today following the discovery of a major grow house in Corr Na Mona, Connemara.

Gardai are carrying out forensic tests at the house located at Farnaght (Far-Knock) today where over 500 mature cannabis plants were discovered.

The wider investigation began when Gardaí in Wicklow stopped and searched a car at the Sally Gap in the early hours of yesterday morning (6/2/17).

Cannabis Herb with a street value of €2,000 was seized and one man aged in his 40s, and with a county Galway address was arrested.

He is being questioned by Gardai in Wicklow today and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Detectives from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit are also due to question the man later today.

In follow up searches at a premises at Farnaght, Corr Na Mona yesterday afternoon, a highly sophisticated grow house was discovered.

The 500 plants, at a mature stage of growth, have an estimated street value of €450,000.

Two kilos of dry cannabis was also discovered packaged and ready for sale with an estimated street value of 50 thousand euro.

The house is sealed off today for a forensic technical examination.

It’s understood the plants were removed from the scene last evening.