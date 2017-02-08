15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

cannabis-corrandulla-drugs-news

Galway man questioned following discovery of grow house in Corr Na Mona

By GBFM News
February 8, 2017

Time posted: 10:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway man aged in his 40s, is being in questioned by Gardai in Wicklow today following the discovery of a major grow house in Corr Na Mona, Connemara.

Gardai are carrying out forensic tests at the house located at Farnaght (Far-Knock) today where over 500 mature cannabis plants were discovered.

The wider investigation began when Gardaí in Wicklow stopped and searched a car at the Sally Gap in the early hours of yesterday morning (6/2/17).

Cannabis Herb with a street value of €2,000 was seized and one man aged in his 40s, and with a county Galway address was arrested.

He is being questioned by Gardai in Wicklow today and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Detectives from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit are also due to question the man later today.

In follow up searches at a premises at Farnaght, Corr Na Mona yesterday afternoon, a highly sophisticated grow house was discovered.

The 500 plants, at a mature stage of growth, have an estimated street value of €450,000.

Two kilos of dry cannabis was also discovered packaged and ready for sale with an estimated street value of 50 thousand euro.

The house is sealed off today for a forensic technical examination.

It’s understood the plants were removed from the scene last evening.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Court dismisses one of three Apple Athenry judicial review applications
apple-data-center-athenry-news
February 8, 2017
Court dismisses one of three Apple Athenry judicial review applications
gbfm-news-garda
February 8, 2017
More than a quarter of a million euro in drugs seized in county last year
cannabis-corrandulla-drugs-news
February 8, 2017
Gardai carry out forensic exam following discovery of grow house in Corr Na Mona

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
GALWAY UNITED 2016
February 7, 2017
Galway United’s Pre Season Preparations Continue
GALWAY VOLLEYBALL CLUB
February 7, 2017
Galway Volleyball Club On Verge Of Winning Premier League Title
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK