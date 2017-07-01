GALWAY MAKE EASY WORK OF WATERFORD

GALWAY 5-28 WATERFORD 1-10

Galway hammered Waterford in the Liberty Insurance Senior Camogie championship and will face a much tougher challenge against Kilkenny in the next round.

Galway raced into 0-2 lead with Aoife Donoghue and Ailish O’Reilly on target but the Deise added a goal from Becky Kavanagh but that was as a good as it got for the visitors and the tribeswomen added three goals before the interval from Ailish O’Reilly and Finola Keely and led 3-16 – 1-07 at the break.

Galway cruised past Waterford in the second half and Noreen Coen slotted two goals into the Waterford net late on and a brace from Ailish O’Reilly didn’t help their cause as the victors ran out 30 point winners.