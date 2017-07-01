15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday Night Fever

GALWAY MAKE EASY WORK OF WATERFORD

By Sport GBFM
July 1, 2017

Time posted: 5:53 pm

GALWAY 5-28  WATERFORD 1-10

Galway hammered Waterford in the Liberty Insurance Senior Camogie championship and will face a much tougher challenge against Kilkenny in the next round.

Galway raced into 0-2 lead with Aoife Donoghue and Ailish O’Reilly on target but the Deise added a goal from Becky Kavanagh but that was as a good as it got for the visitors and the tribeswomen added three goals before the interval  from Ailish O’Reilly  and Finola Keely and led 3-16 – 1-07 at the break.

Galway cruised past Waterford in the second half  and Noreen Coen slotted two goals into the Waterford net late on and a brace from Ailish O’Reilly didn’t help their cause as the victors ran out 30 point winners.

