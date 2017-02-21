15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

gbfm-news-traffic

Galway listed as most congested city in Ireland

By GBFM News
February 21, 2017

Time posted: 11:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new study has ranked Galway as the worst city in Ireland for traffic congestion.

The INRIX global traffic scorecard finds that drivers in the city spend an average of 43.5 hours per year sitting in rush hour traffic.

Galway is ranked in 61st place overall – the city had taken 59th place in 2015.

Dublin is ranked in 151st place where the study states drivers spend an average of 31.4 hours in congestion.

10 regions are examined in the study with Mullingar listed as the least congested Irish region where drivers spend an average of 5.5 hours in their vehicles.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
City councillors say hardstands are not a solution to Traveller accommodation crisis
caravan-874593_640
February 21, 2017
City councillors say hardstands are not a solution to Traveller accommodation crisis
gbfm-news-nurse
February 21, 2017
NUI Galway study examines increasing rates of caesarean section in Ireland
gbfm-news-ambulance
February 21, 2017
North West Connemara ambulance group describes meeting with Minister as constructive

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
CONNACHT FA
February 20, 2017
Connacht FA Cup And Shield Fixtures
ULSTER BANK AND SIX NATIONS TROPHY
February 20, 2017
RBS Six Nations Trophy Tour Visits Corinthians RFC On Wednesday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK