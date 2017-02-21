Galway listed as most congested city in Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new study has ranked Galway as the worst city in Ireland for traffic congestion.

The INRIX global traffic scorecard finds that drivers in the city spend an average of 43.5 hours per year sitting in rush hour traffic.

Galway is ranked in 61st place overall – the city had taken 59th place in 2015.

Dublin is ranked in 151st place where the study states drivers spend an average of 31.4 hours in congestion.

10 regions are examined in the study with Mullingar listed as the least congested Irish region where drivers spend an average of 5.5 hours in their vehicles.